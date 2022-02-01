1822: The U.S. Schooner Shark, LCDR M.C. Perry commanding, in port in New York
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 72, wind north northwest 3, clouds 8. Read Cultivator. Pleasant all day with moderate wind from the north northwest.
1917: The first long-distance telephone connection was made to Miami at 1:47 p.m. Later in the day, the connection was extended to Savannah, Georgia.
1935: Maxwell Perkins, editor for Scribner’s magazine, Earl Roman, Rod and Reel editor for the Miami Herald, and Ernest Hemingway were fishing in Hemingway’s boat when all three men caught sailfish.
1955: County Commissioner Joe Allen announced that the county would spend $25,000 building a beach at West Martello Tower. The plan called for the old fort to be circled by a seawall, which was filled with marl and covered with sand.
1962: The first Honorary Conch Certificate was presented by Monroe County Mayor Gerald Saunders to Rear Adm. l R.Y. McElroy, Commander Naval Base Key West.
1963: Assistant Secretary of the Navy James Wakelis Jr. was the speaker for the dedication of renovated Mallory Square. The restoration of the Mallory Square was sponsored by the Old Island Restoration Foundation.
1970: Congressman Dante Fascell was the speaker at the dedication of the new Islamorada Post Office.
1981: Henry C. Singleton announced he had sold his company to ConAgra. The sale included Singleton Enterprises, Singleton Shrimp and Singleton Ice, all of Key West.
1988: The Key West City Commission approved an ordinance that would virtually end construction of new hotel rooms.