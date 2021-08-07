1821: USS Shark cleared New York for Africa for the suppression of the slave trade and piracy. Dr. Eli Ayers on board for transportation to Africa, as agent of the American Colonization Society settlement in what later became the country of Liberia.
1840: Indians attack and burned the settlement on Indian Key. The settlement had been found by Jacob Houseman and was the county seat for the newly formed Dade County. The raid ended Houseman’s hope for a wrecking empire separate from Key West. Killed during the raid was horticulturist and physician Henry Perrine.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 86, wind south southwest 3, clouds 7. I took my dog with me and sent him into the water, he brought sticks to the land but has not been caught anything, but he is young enough to learn. Daniel Davis lost his horse last night and his mule is very sick this morning and will probably die cannot find out what is the matter. The steamboat Cauca went to sea in the afternoon. P.M. wind southeast to east southeast.
1916: Dr. John B. Maloney died in Key West at 49. He was born in Key West and received his medical education at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1908, he opened the Louise Maloney Hospital, the first private hospital on the island. He served as mayor of Key West from 1897 to 1898.
1933: For the third successive year, the 265th Regiment Coast Artillery, Florida National Guard, under the command of Col. M.R. Woodward, was in camp at the Fort Taylor Reservation for two weeks of training. The troops, led by Caesar LaMonaca’s regimental band, marched from the train station to the camp past thousands of Key Westers who lined the streets.
1966: Funeral services were held for Capt. Eckwood Solomon Jr. at the First Congregational Church with burial in Key West City Cemetery. Capt. Solomon was killed in action in Vietnam.
1974: Capt. Robert H. Lovelace relieved Capt. James W. Roberts as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1983: Police Capt. Vincent Catala was shot and seriously wounded in a gun battle with a man trying to steal a car. Catala recovered and the suspect was caught and sent to prison.