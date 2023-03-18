Today in Keys History

The Caribbean Club on Key Largo after a fire that killed a woman in 1955.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1909: A man died of leprosy in a house on Virginia Street. The house and all contents were destroyed by fire under the direction of Fire Chief Fulford.

1927: Authorities intercepted the Cuban schooner Coral near the American Shoal light with several migrants on board. The captain could not explain where the vessel was headed. The migrants — Spaniards, Russians, Italians and Syrians — were taken to Key West for deportation.