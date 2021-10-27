1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: We have been striving all this day to get up to good anchorage under the Cape, have kept the Men at the Sweeps whenever the wind has been light, but during the whole 24 hours have not gained three miles against the Northerly Current which sits directly on to Scarcies Bank, and has kept us in Shoal Water without a possibility, with all our exertions, of obtaining good anchorage altho’ we have occasionally anchored to relieve the Men from the labour of the Sweeps. At 9 p.m. the Launch returned on board having been rowing all day without gaining a mile against the Current. Dispatched her again in the morning. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on board 3510 Gallons. Esp. Provisions 15 lbs. Bread, 72 lbs. Pork, 3 1/2 Galls. Beans, 4 Galls. Vinegar, 5 Galls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond and home by the ponds where I saw a number of snipe but no ducks. Returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 82, wind east southeast 1, clouds 3.
1900: At the annual meeting of the Fire Department, the following officers were elected: H.G. Fulford, chief; S.J. Wolf, first assistant chief; Phil Henson, second assistant chief, Ernest Higgs, secretary and C.F. Albury, treasurer.
1911: Rear Adm. Lucien Young arrived and took command of the Key West Naval Base.
1923: The United States Quarantine Station used the barge Wisteria anchored in the harbor for a disinfecting station. Acting Assistant Surgeon J.Y. Porter Jr. was in charge.
1953: Monroe County voters, by a 6-1 majority, defeated a bond issue for $14 million that would have been used to build a second water pipeline from Key West to the mainland.
1962: As part of the military buildup, the U.S. Army leased Wickers Field from the city for $1 a year.
1979: The first Fantasy Fest parade of 26 floats marched down Duval Street before a crowd estimated at 10,000. The winning float was “Bride of Dracula” sponsored by Fast Buck Freddie’s.
1983: Gov. Bob Graham appointment Danny L. Kolhage Clerk of Court to fill the unexpired term of Ralph White, who resigned to return to the banking business.
1998: Former President George H. W. Bush was in the Florida Keys for the fifth annual George Bush Cheeca Lodge Bonefish Tournament.