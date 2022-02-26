1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.70, thermometer 78, wind northeast 3, clouds 4. The steamer Fashion came in with mules and provisions for Fort Dallas and soon went on. Tried the case of R. Curry est als vs. cargo and materials of the ship Crown took us till near 3 p.m. and I remained at home nearly all evening. Sister Sarah and Alexander Patterson and Mrs. Clark dined and spent the evening at Mary Ann Porter’s.
1852: Right Rev. Bishop Francis X. Gartland dedicated St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Duval Street. The first sermon was preached by Father Hunineq, a Belgian priest.
1917: The Polk Key West directory for 1917-18 listed 18 coffee shops in the city.
1953: The Goodyear Supply Store was being built on the corner of Duval and Petronia by Larry Dion. He opened the store in April.
1960: Teamster Union President Jimmy Hoffa was in Key West inspecting property that had been offered as security for a business loan from the union.
1962: Astronaut John Glenn and his family left Key West to join President John F. Kennedy at Palm Beach. Glenn and his family spent a secluded weekend at the Key West Naval Base after he returned as the first American to make orbital flight on Feb. 20.
1977: The new Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1117 White St. was dedicated.
1994: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office moved jail inmates from the old county jail on Fleming Street to the new facility on Stock Island. The move ended the forced prisoner releases caused by overcrowding in the old jail.