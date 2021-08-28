1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Variable unsettled weather, occasionally light Showers of Rain. At 10 a.m. discovered a Strange Sail on the Starboard Bow, hauled a little to the Southward for the purpose of reconnoitering her, she proved to be a Brig standing to the South and East. Lat. 37.26 Long. 36.47. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 3693 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 54 lbs. Beef, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 5:30 and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.37.4, thermometer 87.5, wind northeast 6, clouds 8. The wind blew fresh all night from the northeast with some rain squalls and several of them this morning with every appearance of a smart gale. The bark Emigrant which has been on shore on Alligator Reef came in last night and anchored some distance from the point buoy. Got the umbrella I sent by Captain Wilson of the Governor Anderson to be recovered which has been well done for $4.00. Got a collar of brass made by Atwell and my name engraved on it by Russell for all of which I paid $1.25 and put it on the dog when I got home. Wind fresh all day with falling barometer and in the p.m. rain showers. About 3 p.m. took my gun and with Dan to take my rubber coat and Spring. Went round by the Fort Ponds and Seikman and Linn’s Ponds to the Salt Ponds and home by the same route. Killed two or three Godwits, three yellow shanks and three small snipe (tingae). My eyes are very sore and I shot badly. There were frequent rain showers when I would stop and put on my coat and make Dan hoist an umbrella and wait till the shower was over. I did not feel well when I got home and my pulse being rather quick and full, took three dozes of Acon. During the night blew heavy and squalls all night from about east northeast and I had to roll up the curtain to the back piazza and sleep in the room. Woke several times during the night and looked out and found it was blowing hard all night and this morning moderated a little. The sea is breaking all over the Fort and part of the outer wharf is gone. There is a good deal of damage done to trees, fences and etc. The grape vines are much injured and I feel will their fruit. The bark is lying on the point of Crayfish Key. The bark masts gone and looks as if she was full of water. A schooner came in during the night and ran ashore on the bank opposite Bowne and Curry’s. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 86, wind east southeast 9, clouds 10 with frequent squalls of rain and increasing wind passing over, blowing a heavy gale. Barometer commenced rising about 11 a.m. and the wind gradually decreased until by evening it was pleasant with a good breeze from the southeast. I felt sore all over and my eyes very sore that could not read, so I lounged and slept all day. The schooner Dart went off to the bark and took off the crew.
1906: The Key West Public Library was at the Masonic Temple at 315 Simonton St. Mary Hobson, the librarian, was in charge of the 1,600 volumes.
1938: Edward “Coto” Garcia was selected to sing at New York World’s Fair of 1939.