1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, March 11 Moderate breezes from the Westward working to Windward but find that we do not gain an inch against the rapid Current, which sets to the Southward and Eastward, spoke the American Brig Emma Fosdick from New York bound to Matanzas.
1853: Bowne and Curry successfully tested a marine railway that was capable of lifting vessels of 500 tons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 76, wind south 2, clouds 3. Read papers and Harper’s magazine. P.M. at Osgood Herricks.1907: The 28th annual meeting of the Florida Press Association was held in Key West.
1909: Upton Sinclair, author of “The Jungle,” was ill in the Louise Maloney Hospital. He was a passenger on the Mallory steamship Alamo, from Galveston to New York, when he was taken ill. After a few days of rest, he was released and sailed for New York.
1911: The Sheriff of Monroe County was Cement Jaycocks. The deputy sheriffs were P.L. Jaycock, chief deputy, Harry Baker and Edmund T. Crittenden.
1948: Secretary of Defense and the chiefs of the three military services arrived in Key West and stayed at the Little White House.
1954: Gen. Lemuel C. Shepherd, Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, arrived at the Naval Station for an overnight stay.
1955: The new Southernmost Motel on Duval and South Streets had 28 of its planned 50 units open with the rest near completion. The motel, owned by Ben and Aaron Mazur, had a 25-by-50-foot swimming pool.