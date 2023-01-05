1861: At Fort Taylor, the men were working to close all the ports on the lower tier, which were 20 feet above the water line.
1900: Acting Assistant Surgeon J.W. Thomas of the US Army, reported that there had been 5,000 cases of yellow fever at Key West between Sept. 6 and Nov. 30, 1899.
1912: A fire at the Dry Tortugas destroyed the lighthouse keeper’s quarters and Marine Barracks. The Marine Barracks building was a three-story brick building, 200 feet long.
1919: Armour & Co.’s food packing facility at Key West was ordered closed by the Federal Food Administrator for multiple violations, including profiteering on rice, giving rebates to favored customers and price discrimination.
1923: The Key West Electric Company reported that 1,708,615 passengers rode the street cars in 1922. That equaled about 95 rides during the year for every person in the city.
1940: The Overseas Toll Road district reported that 13,452 vehicles of all kinds passed through the toll gates during December 1939.
1951: Popular radio entertainer Arthur Godfrey, of CBS Radio, broadcast his daily show from Pigeon Key.
1952: The Florida Keys were experiencing a critical water shortage. The aqueduct was carrying its maximum of 3 million gallons a day, but increased demand from new homes, apartments and motels was exceeding capacity.
1969: After holding at five cents per copy for more than 50 years, the Key West Citizen raised its rates to 10 cents daily and 15 cents on Sunday.