Today in Keys History

The Lower Matecumbe toll booth on the Overseas Highway C 1940.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library, Florida Keys History Center

1861: At Fort Taylor, the men were working to close all the ports on the lower tier, which were 20 feet above the water line.

1900: Acting Assistant Surgeon J.W. Thomas of the US Army, reported that there had been 5,000 cases of yellow fever at Key West between Sept. 6 and Nov. 30, 1899.