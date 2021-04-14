1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market and to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.65, thermometer 79, wind east southeast 2, clouds 3. Hatty coughed badly till near midnight and vomited what supper she ate, very sour. Gave her three globs of Cham. For two days she has been taking Nux. Annie also has a cold today is taking Bella and is better. The Florida came in from Cozumel and brought plantains, bananas, potatoes etc. Anduze was not home having gone to the Sisal plot. Drew up and filed a libel for John Geiger against the materials of the ship Francis of Portland which wrecked on the Dog Rocks. Two ships were hove to near the wreck and have taken most of the movable things off her. Bought a copy of the New Testament and Psalms from Bailey, agent for the Bible Society, for $1.00. Paid my taxes $3.90. Down to the sale of fruit from the Florida at Bowne and Curry’s Wharf. I bought some plantains and bananas. After tea Matilda and I went to Mary Ann Porter’s
1932: Capt. Robert T. Menner, Commandant of the Seventh Naval District, died after an illness of two weeks. He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
1941: Karl Tanzler, aka Count Von Cosel, the man who had kept the remains of Elena Hoyos Mesa for seven years until discovered in October 1940, left Key West for Zephyrhills. Hours after he left town, the tomb he had built for Elena in the Key West Cemetery was destroyed by a violent explosion.
1980: President Jimmy Carter announced that the United States would accept up to 3,500 Cubans who were seeking asylum in the Peruvian Embassy in Havana.
1984: Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed into a Seminary Street house shortly after taking off from Key West International Airport. The house suffered some damage from fire but no one inside was injured.
1989: Willie Ward retired after working for The Key West Citizen for 42 years.
1995: Former Monroe County Fine Arts Council leader Parvan Bakardjiev was indicted by a state grand jury for theft.