Today in Keys History

The Victoria Restaurant, 201 Duval St., under construction in 1917.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1825: Solomon Snyder, a New York native, resident of Key Vaca, and Spanish Vice Consul for Florida, died at Indian Key.

1878: A hurricane that claimed hundreds of lives in Cuba and Haiti passed over the Middle Keys on a due north course that took it over the Everglades.