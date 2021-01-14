1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:45 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 9:25 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 67, wind east northeast 3, clouds 2. By news from the Miami River which arrived last night we learn that the Indians murdered two men and wounded another and the settlers have come all into the fort. I suppose there will be another Indian War costing more than the whole state is worth. The Sloop of War Cyane, Fairfax commander, came in about 9 a.m. and about 2 p.m. the brigantine Cumia arrived. The Cumia which had been ashore this morning on Pelican Shoal and got off by the schooners Libby Sheppard and Dart for a compromised fee of $2,000.00. Tried the case of the bark Mary.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, went for Mrs. Turner, we took a carriage, went to Mrs. Sewell’s, Mrs. T. stayed until 7:45, I went to Corinne’s, back to Mrs. S., Earle, Myra and Corinne came for me, took car, came home, we played Whist, Earle and Corinne whipped us [illegible], they left 9:30.
1929: New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig and Gene Byrnes, cartoonist for the New York Herald Tribune, visited St. Joseph’s school for boys.
1941: Carl Bervaldi was elected Chairman of the County Commission for the fourth time.
1941: Capt. Edward “Bra” Saunders, 75, died at his resident. Capt. Saunders was the fishing guide for Ernest Hemingway and “gang.” Hemingway used him as his model for the character Capt. Willie Adams in the novel “To Have and Have Not.”
1954: The U.S. Navy dedicated the new buildings of the Fleet Sonar School on the Naval Station. The school trained Navy personnel in anti-submarine warfare
1959: Michael Sudakow, of Miami Beach, bought the La Concha Hotel for “about a half-million dollars.”
1964: The Monroe County Board of Public Instruction named the new junior high school for Horace O’Bryant, superintendent of public instruction, in recognition of his 35 years of service to the school system.
1995: The Key West Chamber of Commerce presented its highest honor, the Hall of Fame Award, to Joe Allen Jr.