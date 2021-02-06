1856: William Hackley, 50-year-old married attorney, recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire in the stove. At 9:40 a.m. barometer 29.74, thermometer 64, wind northeast 4, clouds 9. Read Law Register. Curry came up to see me, the wreckers wish me to move for a rehearing of the case of the ship Ashburton. Called on Governor Thomas Brown and saw his daughter, they both look well. Called to see Judge William Marvin about the rehearing as the practice is new and he has the power to regulate the practice by rule. He suggests that a petition be filed and a copy given to opposite counsel giving notice that on a day certain I will move for a rehearing. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 bringing the schooner Entire from Attakaoas laden with sugar. She has but the stump of her foremast and bowsprit standing and was within 200 yards of breakers in the middle sandbar with a heavy gale from the southeast forcing her on the rocks. I drew up and filed a libel for Captain Rollins. Got a letter from Mother and from the Secretary of the Interior and from Elsie.
1897: May Johnson, 20-year-old-single school teacher, recorded in her diary: I arose at 7 o’clock, dressed, did work, had breakfast, cleaned upstairs, did washing, dressed, went to Laura’s, she went with me, had pictures taken, came back home, had dinner, played on piano, dressed, Earle, Charlie and I went to see Vitascope, then to Mrs. Fosberg’s for my skirt, took car, came home.
1951: Mayor John Carbonell tendered his resignation, effective Feb. 25. He continued to serve as a commissioner and nominated C.B. Harvey for his replacement.
1954: The Monroe County Commission approved $100,000 to match state money to build a bridge between Marathon and Key Vaca. The cut was filled when the railroad was built, but the new bridge allowed the channel to be re-opened.
1955: The shrimp catch for the Key West Tortugas area for 1954 was about 17.5 million pounds, about the same as 1953, and was not far below the 19 million pounds catch made in 1951, the second year of the fishery operation.
1972: The name for the Teen Center was changed in a formal dedication to the Louis Carbonell Teen Center.
1974: The restored Armory building on White Street was re-dedicated.
1979: In a special election, voters approved the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority accepting a loan of $53.2 million from the Farmers Home Administration for the replacement of the fresh-water pipeline. Repayment was over 40 years at 5% annual interest.
1983: Record-breaking rainfall on top of the worst national economy since the Great Depression cut tourism in January. Business was down between 15% and 30% from 1982.