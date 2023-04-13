Today in Keys History

Protests against Fidel Castro were held at the San Carlos Institute in 1960.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1847: The esteemed Key West coconut tree known as “Cocoa Nut” died, after having been damaged in the previous year’s hurricane. The tree had supposedly been planted by Commodore Porter in the earliest days of the community and had long served as a signpost for announcements of auctions, funerals and other community news. It was also known as “Judge Lynch” because it served as “Judge, Juryman, and whipping post” in the dispensation of punishment “connected with the purity of morals.”

1869: Eldridge L. Ware was named Postmaster of Key West.