1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, July 4 Variable weather, Boarded the American Brig Amazon of and from Portland bound to Havanna. At Day Light discovered a large fleet of Droggers from Havanna bound to Windward, the Moro in Sight. Having Boarded one, the Conception, the Capt. of which informing us of a Suspicious Boat full of Men being off shore of us and apparently intending to rob some of the Vessels, which have that moment left Havanna, I made Sail in chase, soon discovered and captured Her, on examination I found her full of Rogues, and as I could not obtain sufficient proof against her myself, I determined on delivering them into the hands of the Gov. General of Cuba for punishment. Sir, I this morning Boarded a Coasting Vessel from Havanna the Capt. of which informed me that he had seen a Suspicious Boat full of Men, a considerable distance at Sea, and it was his opinion that they were on the look out for an opportunity to rob some unarmed Vessel, I immediately made Sail in pursuit, and in a Short time came up with and detained them. They are now on Board this Vessel and my desire to pay every respect to the authorities at Havanna has induced me to dispatch my 1st Lt. with instructions to lay the case before your Excellency that the facts may be elicited and justice rightly dispensed. I am fully of the impression that these men were engaged in some unlawful errand, and their want of proper passports favours this opinion. They were taken nearly five Leagues at Sea. I refer you to Lt. Young for particulars.
1864: The U.S. Army fired a 35-gun salute (one for each state, including West Virginia) from Fort Zachary Taylor in honor of Independence Day.
1876: The new city hall on Greene Street was dedicated by Mayor Carlos Manuel de Cespedes. The main address, “A History of Key West,” was to be given by former mayor Walter C. Maloney. Before he could finish speaking, a fire alarm sounded and the crowd followed the firemen. The speech was later expanded and printed as “A Sketch of the History of Key West, Florida.”
1912: Harris School on Southard Street was dedicated.
1957: Congressman Dante Fascell dedicated the new million-dollar Key West International Airport. Veteran flier George Faraldo was manager of the new facility.
1963: Burt Garnett of Key West was re-elected vice president of the National Council of Senior Citizens at their convention in Washington.
1963: A crew of U.S. Army men, led by Hans Baumgaten, snagged a hammerhead shark off Fleming Key that measured 12 feet, 5 inches.
1968: Monroe General Hospital opened a two-bed, completely staffed and equipped intensive care unit.