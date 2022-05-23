1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Thursday, May 23rd Moderate adverse winds and pleasant, Boarded the Danish Schooner Recourse from Banacoa (Cuba) bound to New Orleans with Tobacco. There was something suspicious about the character of this Vessel which made me particular in my examination of her Officers and Papers, but I could discover nothing irregular. Commenced disguising the Vessel so as to make her appear like a Merchant Vessel. Lat. 23.59 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 71 Gallons, Remains on Board 3419 Gallons, Broached one bbl. Beef.
1965: The main ship channel was dredged to a depth of 35 feet and 1,100,000 cubic yards of the fill was used to create an island of 30 acres for a planned U.S. Navy fuel stowage facility that is known today as Sunset Key.
1969: The U.S. Navy dedicated the new $250,000 building on Trumbo Point to be used as headquarters of the Key West Test and Evaluation Detachment.
1980: The U.S. Coast Guard began enforcing President Ronald Reagan’s ban on making trips to Cuba by arresting a Los Angeles man who had gone to Cuba to get his daughter and grandson.
1983: The new senior citizen center in Marathon was named for advocate Mel L. Levitt.
1983: The Monroe County Zoning Board, in a historic first, voted down a major real estate development in a 4-to-1 vote. The board turned down Planter’s Point, a 366-unit condominium proposed for Tavernier.
1991: Scotty’s had a grand opening for its new store at 2811 North Roosevelt Blvd.
1995: Petty Officer Jason Dunn was awarded the U.S. Coast Guard Meritorious Service Award for rescuing a man from a capsized boat during the World Championship Offshore Power Boat races in November 1994 in Key West Harbor.
1997: Captain Richard T. Steadman died at 75. He had commanded the cable ship Western Union from 1956, when he relieved his father, until 1973 when the ship was retired from cable work.