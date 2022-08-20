Today in Keys History

St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, August 20th Light winds from the Eastward and pleasant weather. Lat. 28.25 N. Long. 71.55 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4802 Gallons.

1904: At 9:30 a.m. the new St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Truman Avenue was dedicated by the Rt. Rev. W.J. Kenny, D.D., Bishop of St. Augustine. At 10:30 a.m. a solemn high mass was celebrated by The Rev. Father A.B. Friend, pastor of the church. Music for the event was provided by Ayala’s orchestra, accompanied by the grand organ.