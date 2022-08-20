1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Tuesday, August 20th Light winds from the Eastward and pleasant weather. Lat. 28.25 N. Long. 71.55 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4802 Gallons.
1904: At 9:30 a.m. the new St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Truman Avenue was dedicated by the Rt. Rev. W.J. Kenny, D.D., Bishop of St. Augustine. At 10:30 a.m. a solemn high mass was celebrated by The Rev. Father A.B. Friend, pastor of the church. Music for the event was provided by Ayala’s orchestra, accompanied by the grand organ.
1906: Capt. S. J. Wolf was in command of Company I, 2nd Battalion of the Florida National Guard that met at the Armory at corner of White and Southard streets. The lieutenants were J.H. Curry and Louis Louis.
1934: A census taken by Federal Emergence Relief Administration showed the population of Key West was 11,656.
1950: Residents of Billygoat Alley petitioned the city to change the name to Hibiscus Alley, which was approved by City Manager Dave King.
1954: Two new cases of polio were reported, bringing the total for 1954 to 35 cases. The latest victim was a 34-year-old U.S.Navy wife who had the paralytic form of the disease. She was sent to Miami’s Variety Children’s Hospital for treatment.
1987: Bill Moore of Big Pine Key was re-elected state president of the Organized Fishermen of Florida.