1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, July 12th Commence with fresh breezes with Squally appearances. At 2 a heavy Squall attended with Thunder, Lightning and Rain. Variously employed. Middle part: moderate and clear. At 3 a.m. George W. Peabody (Sea) deserted and stowed the Cutter, at 10 unmoored, at 10:30 fired a Gun and hoisted the Cornet, at 12 got underway in company with the Bandaras and stood out of Mariel, ran the Gig up. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 3917 Gallons.
1900: The mayor of Key West was George L. Bartlum. The members of the Key West Board Aldermen were: Charles R. Pierce, Joshua Curry, C.J. Hullsenkamp, George M. Bryson, Charles Shavers, T.A. Thompson, John Scheurer, J.W. Johnson and Willis Bethel. The other officials were: W. Hunt Harris, police justice; H.G. Fulford, city engineer; Thomas E. Saunders, assessor; William Weatherford, collector of revenue; C.F. Albury, chief of police; George B. Phillips, city clerk; William H. Williams, treasurer; Edward Page, sexton; Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer, health officer; H.F. Urie, sanitary inspector; Joseph Bennett, jailor; Alfred Lowe, custodian public records; and R.T. Hick, meat inspector.
1945: A plaque of polished brass was presented to William Curry Sons by the Florida State Chamber of Commerce, recognizing the company for more than 100 years of business.
1966: Ground was broken on Stock Island to begin construction on the largest seawater conversion plant. The plant, designed by Westinghouse, would produce 2.62 million gallons of fresh water per day from seawater.
1995: The Monroe County Branch Library on Big Pine Key opened.
1993: A Tampa woman was seriously injured when a barracuda leaped into the cabin of a rented houseboat. The fish left the woman with wounds that required nearly 200 stitches.