1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, Dec. 27. Cloudy unpleasant weather with occasional showers of Rain. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 120 Gallons. Remains on Board 5600 Gallons. Exp. Provisions. 54 lbs. Bread, 4 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, return home and bathed. At 8:30 A.M. barometer 29.57, thermometer 77, wind east by south 2, clouds 8. Read papers. The schooner Dart brought in 124 kingfish, bought one for $.50. Cloudy all day but pleasant.
1888: Joseph B. Browne died at 74. He was born in Virginia and came to Key West in 1830. He had served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and Mayor of Key West from 1869-1871.
1950: Mr. and Mrs. James A. Lynch announced that their new El Patio motor court, hotel and apartment combination at the corner of Washington and William streets, was open.
1976: Cecil W. Bain, respected leader of the Black community, died at the Florida Keys Memorial Hospital. He was 51 and a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry board.
1966: Anthony J. Johnson was the operator of Johnson’s Standard Service Station at 500 White St.
1975: Production of headless shrimp in Monroe County during November totaled 432,817 pounds. This was a decrease of 824,986 pound from November 1974. The catch of spiny lobster was 17% lower than for November 1974.