Today in History

The Oldest Bar on Greene Street.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and read until near 10. The motion for the dismissal of Charles Hawkins came on this morning. The case of F.A. Browne vs. P.C. Greene come on for trial and judgment was given for the defendant. About one came down to my room and wrote my diary. After dinner I did not feel a desire of reading and therefore I walked about the wharf &c. After tea there was a party formed at Loo which I did not join. Weather pleasant. Wind about northeast light.

1918: The Florida East Coast Hotel system announced that the War Department had released the men and material necessary to resume construction on the Casa Marina Hotel.