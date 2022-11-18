1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose before the sun and read until near 10. The motion for the dismissal of Charles Hawkins came on this morning. The case of F.A. Browne vs. P.C. Greene come on for trial and judgment was given for the defendant. About one came down to my room and wrote my diary. After dinner I did not feel a desire of reading and therefore I walked about the wharf &c. After tea there was a party formed at Loo which I did not join. Weather pleasant. Wind about northeast light.
1918: The Florida East Coast Hotel system announced that the War Department had released the men and material necessary to resume construction on the Casa Marina Hotel.
1930: Marina Williams, an African American, died at 92. She claimed to be the second African American baby born on the island.
1945: Benjamin D. Trevor, a native of England, died at 78. He came to Key West in 1893 and worked for Cortez Cigar Company and later was a partner in the first Ford agency in Key West. He served as mayor from 1903 to 1905.
1951: The new $75,000 Wesley House was dedicated. The Wesley Community House began in Key West as extension work by the Hargrove Institute in 1899. Mrs. Walter H. Beckham of Miami, President to the Florida Conference, Women Society of Christian Service, Methodist Church, presided over the service and The Rev. Don Cooke of Miami, Superintendent of the Miami District, gave the message of dedication.
1956: Secretary of State John Foster Dulles arrived for two weeks of rest and recuperation following a cancer operation at Walter Reed Hospital.
1964: The establishment formerly known as the Oldest Bar at 428 Greene St. was placed “on limits” to Navy personnel. The bar reopened as Capt. Tony’s Saloon under the new proprietor, Capt. Tony Tarracino.
1969: In the city election, Delio Cobo was elected mayor and John Hernendez, Judd P. Grizzle, Albert L. Key and Jose R. Menendez were elected to the commission.
1975: Mayor Charles “Sonny” McCoy was re-elected mayor of Key West.
1982: A ground-breaking ceremony was held for the new Depoo Hospital on Kennedy Drive.