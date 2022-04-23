1833: Dr. B.B. Strobel and D.C. Pinkham fought a duel in which Pinkham was shot in the chest and died. Strobel left for his former home in Charleston that night and never returned to Key West.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose about 6:30 having overslept myself. Finished packing the box I was packing last evening numbered it 41 and packed a barrel with my liquor case, two pairs scales and tin ware. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.38 thermometer 72, wind northwest 3, clouds 7. Since Monday it has been blowing a norther with pleasant weather, the wind every day backed a little to about west northwest but good back at night. The steamer Fashion came in about noon and I saw John Smith in the evening, he is going to take General Harney to New Orleans in the morning. I cannot get ready to go by him. Packed the cedar chest. Put the parlor clock and the one from the office in it and filled it up with clothing. Got a letter from the Collector in relation to the suit of the United States vs. Hiram Benner informing me that the requisite certificates had come, I filed an order to dismiss the suit with the clerk and wrote to the Solicitor informing him of the action. Christian Boye paid my fee of $20.00 for Benner.
1905: James G. Jones, Deputy United States Commissioner and Deputy Clerk of the U.S. Court, died at age 83. He had served as Mayor of Key West, Monroe County Sheriff, Monroe County Tax Collector, Justice of the Peace and U.S. Marshall. He was born in Canada and arrived in Key West in 1850 when his ship wrecked on the Florida Reef.
1967: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church was dedicated by Dr. Royal A. Yout, president of the Florida Synod.1980: The Monroe County Sheriff’s office reported a steady stream of boats being trailered south as the Miami exile community converged on Key West to sail to Cuba to pick up relatives that the Castro Government was reported letting leave. By the end of the day, 280 Cuban refugees had arrived in Key West and another 68 in Miami.
1981: The Monroe County Courthouse Annex, at the corner of Fleming and Whitehead streets, was named the Aquilino Lopez Jr. Annex. The late judge was credited with being the driving force in creating the 16th Circuit Court.
1982: The Florida Keys officially seceded from the Union in a mock ceremony to protest the Border Patrol establishing a road block at Florida City to check the citizenship of everyone leaving Monroe County. Traffic delays caused by the roadblock had resulted in a dramatic drop in tourist traffic to the Keys. Prime Minister Dennis Wardlow then announced the establishment of the Conch Republic.