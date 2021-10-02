1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C: Perry commanding. Wind light and variable. At this Season of the Year, the period of Rains, the regular Trade Winds cease, and are superseded by calms, light airs with occasional Showers, the Currents are rapid and irregular and the Atmosphere so extremely hazy that the Land altho’ very high cannot be seen but at a distance of 5 or 6 miles. Lat. 15.38 Long. 24.55, On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on Board 4207 Gallons. Expend. Provisions, 68 lbs. Beef, 4 Gals. Whiskey. Broached one Hhd. [Hogshead] Water.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and went out to Mead’s Pond and sat till near sunrise but saw nothing. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 80, wind east northeast 2, clouds 6. Got a barrel of flour and a bag of corn from Tift. The sewing machine got out of order and we worry a great deal about it but cannot find the cause unless it be that the cotton is too rough. The mail smack got in from Havana about 3 p.m.
1901: The Diebold Safe and Lock Company was installing a large vault in the County House for the use as an armory and for the Clerk of Court.
1950: Playwright Tennessee Williams bought the house at the corner of Leon and Duncan streets from Mr. and Mrs. Lee Elmore for $13,000.
1951: The city’s Panning Board approved a zoning change for the Dairy Queen to be built on United Street, near White Street.
1952: Joe Sirugo announced that construction would commence on the drive-in theater on Stock Island, with a planned opening date of Jan. 1, 1953.
1953: Key West began a program to inoculate all children younger than 15 with gamma globulin to prevent the paralytic form of polio. A 25-year-old U.S. Navy wife was diagnosed with the non-paralytic form of the disease, which was the 35th case for the year.
1954: A large crowd was on hand to watch as the auto/passenger ferry City of Key West sailed on its first trip to Cardenas, Cuba.