1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, Dec. 31. Dropped down to the Mouth of the Harbour preparatory to our sailing for New York with a Convoy for which we have been waiting. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 5165 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 50 lbs. Bread, 4 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and felt better fever is gone but I am sore all over and pains in the stomach, did not walk or bath. I heard that Lucia Talcott’s death is in the papers but have not seen it. Down to the office after breakfast, sore all day. Sister Sara Patterson was taken sick pretty much as the children were and I sent her Aconite and Bell to be alternated at intervals of one hour.
1899: J. Vinning Harris held an open house in his new home at the ocean end of Duval Street. The house was almost complete and the family expected to move in very soon.
1920: Casa Marina Hotel opened for its first season. It was owned by the Florida East Coast Hotel Company, which was part of the Flagler System that also owned the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1931: The USS Constitution “Old Ironsides,” the oldest ship in the U.S. Navy, was welcomed to Key West by a crowd of more than 600 who witnessed her moor at Porter Docks. Capt. R.T. Menner, Commander of the Naval Base, and Mayor Leslie A. Curry welcomed the ship and crew to the city.
1942: The Marine Hospital on the Naval Station closed. The hospital opened in 1845 and was primarily for the treatment of Merchant Marine sailors. After World War I, the hospital also served as a veterans hospital. It was manned by personnel of the U.S. Public Health Service. During the Civil War, the Naval Hospital was located in the same building.