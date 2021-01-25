1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and made up a fire in the stove and walked to the beach, returned home and bathed, very cold. At 10 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 58, wind northeast 3, clouds 8. Wrote to P. Williams, Washington, enclosing Francis Watlington’s claim for bounty lands. I also ask him to see what was wanting to perfect William H. Shaw’s claim, also to the Solicitor of the Treasury making a report of the state of the docket dated 2nd of January I had forgotten to make the report in the last mail. Wrote to Luther Tucker and Company, Albany, to know why they did not send me the Cultivator and Almanac. Also wrote to Mother. Got Walberg to write for Robert’s portable sewing machine to cost $10.00. The steamer Vanderbilt went to sea about 6 a.m. the weather having been so bad that she could not go yesterday. The steamer Isabel got in about 4:30 p.m. and stopped but a short time. The boats in trolling for Kingfish caught a number of Bluefish which are in very good order. Walked with Matilda and children on the beach.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 7 o’clock, had breakfast, went to school, came home, had dinner, dressed, Lena and I went to La Brisa intending to remain the evening, she got so cold we had to come home, had supper, Earle wanted me to go out with him but I had much cold and sore throat, I wouldn’t go and good thing I did not because it rained the whole time.
1898: The Battleship Maine arrived at Havana, Cuba at 11 a.m.
1912: The Railroad Celebration Committee hosted more than 1,500 men of the U.S. and foreign warships, the Army Barracks, National Guard and Naval Militia at the baseball grounds. The mayor thanked them for their work in making the celebration a success.
1928: The first Overseas Highway from Key West to Miami via Card Sound — and with a ferry from No Name Key to Lower Matecumbe — was opened.
1946: The submarine tender Howard W. Gilmore arrived in Key West. The big tender was the flagship for the submarine squadron assigned to Key West.
1955: World-famous orchestra leader Guy Lombardo left for New York after spending a short vacation at the Casa Marina Hotel. He planned to return in April for some fishing.
1958: Alabama Gov. Jim Folsom arrived in Key West for a vacation.
1976: A father and son reported an UFO over Key West.
1986: The Trinity Presbyterian Church at 717 Simonton St. held a ground-breaking event for their new Christian education building.