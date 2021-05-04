1832: John James Audubon arrived on the revenue cutter Marion. He spent a little over one month in the Keys and at the Tortugas painting birds and plants for his book, “The Birds of America.”
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked by the Barracks across the island and across the South Beach and by the fort home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29:45, thermometer 83, calm with squall clouds all round. Read papers. Finished Kane’s “Arctic Expedition.”
1926: The voters approved a $200,000 school bond by a 286 to 32. The money was used for an addition to the Monroe County High School and a kindergarten on Reynolds Street.
1937: Jefferson B. Browne died at his apartment in Key West. He was born in Key West on June 6, 1857. He was educated in Maryland and Virginia and graduated from the University of Iowa Law School. He returned to Key West in 1880 and served as attorney for both Key West and Monroe County. In 1886 he became Postmaster of Key West and remained until 1890 when he ran for the Florida Senate. He served in the Senate until 1893 and was President during the 1891 session. From 1893 to 1897 he was Collector of Customs at Key West. From 1904 to 1907 he was Chairman of the Florida Railroad Commission. He was a member of the Florida Supreme Court from 1916 to 1925 and Chief Justice from 1916 to 1923. From 1925 to his death he was a Circuit Court Judge in Key West and Miami. In 1912 he wrote, “Key West The Old and The New,” the best history of Key West.
1948: In the Democratic Primary and defacto general election Bernie C. Papy was re-elected as state representative. Other winners were Earl Adams, clerk of circuit court, Joe Allen, county commission and Harry Harris, county commission.
1954: State Representative Bernie C. Papy was re-elected for the 11th time by a record margin of 1,294 votes over his opponent.
1958: The Church of God dedicated its new church building at 905 Grinnell Street.
1980: The U.S. Government began airlifting Cuban refugees out of Key West.