1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 76, wind east 2, clouds 5. Read Law Register.
1914: Maitland Adams started to work for Thompson Enterprises where he would work for more than 50 years. In 1949, he would be instrumental in starting the shrimp industry in the Keys.
1925: John Ringling, of circus fame, spent two days in Key West while enroute to Cuba.
1940:John L. Lewis, head of the CIO, spent the day at the Hotel Casa Marina. He arrived by boat from the Keys, where he had been fishing with friends.
1948: President Harry S Truman left Key West to visit Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
1953: Former President Herbert Hoover, who had been in a hospital in Miami with influenza, was spending a 10-day fishing vacation at the Key Largo Anglers Club.
1963: The U.S. Coast Guard was searching south of Key West for the missing freighter Marine Sulphur Queen. The ship vanished on Feb. 2 with all hands and the only trace found was some debris near Key West.
1991: Key West native Master Sgt. Eloy A. Rodriguez, a medic with the U.S. Army Special Forces, was killed in a helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia. He was the only local killed in the Gulf War.