1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, April 19th First part moderate and pleasant. At 8 a.m. the Wind came out Suddenly from the Northward and Westward in a heavy squall of Rain and continued increasing until it soon became a heavy Gale, got down the Yards and Spank, and made every preparation for it. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 63 Gallons, Remains on Board 2216 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.37.5, thermometer 79, wind south 2, clouds 1 with haze. Dew last night.
1893: The following physicians were listed in the Key West Directory: J.R. de Armona, 608 Duval; J.G. Barnet, 223 Simonton; P. Burgos, 501 Simonton; Arturo Castillo, 523 Bahama; John M. Eager, Marine Hospital; Manuel Echeverris, 416 Whitehead; J.V. Harris, 629 Southard; L.W. Livingston, 919 Thomas; J.B. Maloney, 730 Eaton; R.D. Murray, Marine Hospital; E.M. Palma, 1208 Duval; A.L. Pendleton, 401 Elizabeth; J.W.V.R. Plummer, 504 Simonton; J.Y. Porter, 426 Caroline and C.B. Sweeting, 420 Duval.
1917: Fire destroyed 18 houses known as the Murray Property at the corner of United and Thomas streets.
1955: Dorothy Raymer returned to The Key West Citizen as society editor. She previously held the post from 1951 to 1952.
1961: Dr. J.L. Lester Jr. announced that three doctors had joined him in his clinic and the name would be changed to the Southern Medical Group. The clinic had 24-hour-a-day emergency medical service with an answering service. Joining Dr. Lester were Drs. Philip Dobert, Walter McCook and William Smith. Dr. Floyd Hendrickson, a semi-retired surgeon, worked with the clinic in the winter months.
1982: The roadblock, established by the U.S. Board Patrol to check the citizenship of everyone leaving Monroe County, continued despite efforts by locals to have it removed.
1990: French President Francois Mitterand and President George Bush met at Ocean Reef on Key Largo. They proposed that the 16 NATO allies hold a summit to discuss the changing face of Europe.