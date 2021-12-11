1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, Dec. 11. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water [not given] Gallons, Remains on board [not given] Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 66 lbs. Beef, 30 lbs. Bread, 70 lbs. Flour, 6 lbs. Butter, 4 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.61, thermometer 78, wind south southeast 3, clouds 5. Lucia was free of fever last night but this morning Charlotte has the same fever and commenced with Aconite every two hours 12 globules in ½ glass of water alternate with the same preparation of Bell for the headache and pain in the eyes attendant on this disease. Read papers.
1898: The Battleship Maine Plot in the Key West Cemetery was dedicated. The procession and dedication were viewed by an estimated 10,000 people. The principal speakers were Capt. Gideon A. Lyons and Major Frank A. Butts of Encampment 69 Union Veteran Legion, Washington, D.C., that had provided the iron fence and gates for the plot. The Key West Cornet Band played the “The Star Spangled Banner” and a flag saved from the USS Maine was raised on a flag staff made from a mast of the USS Winslow.
1901: The case of the schooner Catus, which wrecked on Coffin Patches, was heard in federal court. The vessel, sailing from Philadelphia to Key West with a cargo of coal, was saved. The salvors were awarded a fee of $5,993.
1923: Capt. Clark D. Stearns arrived and assumed duties as Commandant of the Seventh Naval District and Commanding Officer Naval Station Key West. He replaced Capt. W.D. Brotherton, who had already departed Key West.
1940: Even though the United States would not enter World War II for another year, the war came close to Key West when the British Navy sunk the German merchant ship Rhein about 45 miles west of the Dry Tortugas.