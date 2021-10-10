1821: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Having fitted about 1200 Gallons Water provided ourselves with Fruit and Vegetables, Two Bullocks and four Sheep for the Men, we at 5 p.m. got underway and Stood to Sea. Latter part pleasant Easterly Winds. Lat. 13.47 Long. 22.23. On the Sick List 10. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on board 4915 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 4 Gall. Whiskey, 1 Gall. Vinegar, 1 Gall. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:20 and went out to Mead’s Pond and sat till light then went to Linn’s Pond saw no birds and no hunters. Returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 81, wind east northeast 1, clouds 3. Wrote to Mother. The steamer Isabel came in about 4 p.m. Dr. L. Engle and wife left in her, he has been appointed Assistant Surgeon in the Army and is ordered to California. The Texas came in about 10 p.m. from Aspenwall. Attended a rehearsal of boys from Nacom’s School and was much pleased with them. Felt unwell and ate no supper.
1868: Carlos M. De Cespedes started a revolution on his estate near the city of Bayamo. This was crushed by the Spanish government, which led to the first mass Cuban migration to Key West and the establishment of the hand-rolled Cuban cigar business in Key West using the clear leaf Cuban tobacco.
1911: The Cuban community celebrated the anniversary of the Cuban Revolution with a parade, a ball at the Cuban Club and dedication of Mercedes Hospital for the poor. The hospital was in the former home of Edwardo Gato, who donated it in memory of his wife, Mercedes.
1924: A grand pageant and parade were held for the dedication of the new San Carlos building on Duval Street. The parade contained many beautiful floats, including a replica of the Battleship Maine.
1932: Dr. Domingo Mendez Capote, former vice president of Cuba, was the principal speaker at the celebration of “El Grito de Yara” held at the city cemetery.
1936: After unveiling a plague memorializing Jose Marti at the San Carlos, officials and member of Cuban Navy, led by the Cuban Marine Band, marched to the Battleship Maine plot in the cemetery where a brief ceremony was held.