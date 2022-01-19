1822: U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: In port New York.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 6 and made a fire in the stove the piazza and I slept in the room.. The wind was so far round last night that it blew on the back. At 9:45 a.m. barometer 29.66.5, thermometer 61, wind northwest by north 7, clouds 9. The steamer Adger was got off about 8 a.m. Thermometer at house in the front piazza 56. Went up home about 11 and remained the rest of the day sitting by the fire. Mary A. Porter came in about 5 and we all walked to South Beach. I went home with her and sat a short time.
1872: Dr. Daniel Whitehurst died at 65. A native of Virginia, he came to Key West in 1844 as post surgeon at Fort Jefferson. He was mayor of Key West from 1868 to 1869.
1924: The Stephen R. Mallory Chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy unveiled the monument in Bayview Park in memory of the departed heroes of the Confederate army and navy.
1956: The movie “Rose Tattoo,” which was made in Key West, had its premiere showings in Florida at the Strand and San Carlos theaters. Key West resident Tennessee Williams, who wrote the play, was on hand for the opening.
1959: Filming started on the movie “Operation Petticoat.” The movie starred Gary Grant who was already in Key West and Tony Curtis, who was enroute.
1996: Rear Adm. John E. Shkor, U.S. Coast Guard, relieved Rear Adm. Andrew A. Granuzzo, U.S. Navy, as Commander of the Joint Interagency Task Force East based at the Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station.