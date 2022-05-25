1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, May 25th Moderate breezes and pleasant at 3 P. M. boarded the Spanish Sloop Felix 2 days from Havanna bound to Windward. At Day Light discovered a Schooner standing to the Westward, bore away in chase, at 6:30 fired a Gun and hoisted our Colours. The Strangers shortened Sails, made out by Signal that it was the U. S. Schooner Grampus, Lt. Commander Gregory, from Key Sal to Havanna. Latter part pleasant. Grampus in company, having cooperated in pursuit of the Pirates. Lat. 23.35 N. On the Sick List 3. Expenditures of Water 71 Gallons, Remains on Board 3277 Gallons.
1860: The USS Crusader arrived with a barque with no name that it captured off the coast of Cuba trying to land captured Africans to be sold into slavery, in violation of international law. The barque had 411 Africans who were turned over to U.S. Marshal Fernando J. Moreno. The marshal then had a total of 1,350 captured Africans in his care.
1861: In a special election to replace all the officers elected under the old state laws, Alexander Patterson was elected mayor.
1967: The U.S. Navy announced that Truman Beach was permanently closed and all the facilities had been moved to the Beach Patio area. The beach was closed because the harbor dredging had carried away most of the sand, making the area dangerous.
1980: Officials estimate that a total of 625 boats have been seized for bringing in Cuban refugees without visas and other boating violations.
1994: The Key West High School library was named for Mary B. Trevor, who spent 31 years as head librarian.