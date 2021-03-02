1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.38, thermometer 80, wind south by west 2, clouds 2. All night in pain in all my limbs, back and head and teeth ache have every symptoms of a severe cold. Took a conite and put on the wet bandages and went to bed. Passed a miserable night could not sleep more than a half hour at a time about 4 commenced perspiring and felt better got up about 6 and bathed and lay down on the bed with my clothes on and had a short nap which made me feel better. Did not go down town after dinner but read Harper’s magazine at home and feel very sore towards night and took a conte and belladonna and put on a girdle. The wind changed during the night and blew on my bed and I went into the house and slept the rest of the night.
1898: The Court of Inquiry investigating the loss of the Battleship Maine met in the Key West Custom House.
1906: A group of men in a small boat in Jewfish Channel killed a seal that weighted about 800 pounds and measured 8 feet.
1911: The Key West City Directory listed 30 cigar manufacturers.
1927: The Key West Junior Woman’s Club was created under the direction of Mrs. Andrew Miller, past president of the Woman’s Club.
1951: President Harry S Truman arrived for a three-week vacation at the Little White House.
1954: Six U.S. Navy men were killed when two helicopters collided in midair over Fleming Key. The planes, attached to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron One, had just taken off from the Trumbo Point base
1955: The U.S. Navy’s Underwater Photo Team was developing a film that was shown on CBS Television.
1981: A backhoe loaded on a truck crossing the Seven-Mile Bridge hit the overhead bridge tender’s shack, rupturing a 1,000-gallon propane tank, causing a fire that killed the bridge tender, Peter C. Fanche,r and destroyed the swing bridge mechanisms. The bridge was closed for 22 hours; the swing bridge was never fixed and was removed when the new Seven-Mile Bridge opened.