1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: My conjectures have been realized in regard to the Weather. We have now, 4 p.m., Strong breezes with heavy Squalls of rain. Our Fore Rigging has again become so slack that I found it necessary to heave the Ship too and set it up, got the Masts and yards ready for coming down. During the night the weather was extremely unpleasant, dark heavy clouds continually passing over us charged with rain and accompanied with heavy Gusts of Wind, fearful of being heavy Southerly Winds and Strong Northerly Current, which I know generally prevails in this neighbourhood, I hauled to the Southward until day Light and at Meridian found that this was a prudent measure as the Lat. by observation gave us a Northerly Current of 1 1/2 Knots. Lat. 38.10 Long. [unreadable]. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 108 Gallons, Remains on board 3372 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 14 lbs. Butter, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice, 3 1/2 gls. Molasses.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked up above the Quarters, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 86, wind south southwest 4, clouds 3 with hazy. My eyes still so sore that I cannot read. Samuel Filer came up from Tortugas about 8 p.m. He was coming up in the schooner Activa last Wednesday and anchored off the west end of the Marquesas and during the afternoon parted the chain and scudded for Tortugas and ran the schooner on to Buck Key Reef where she now lies bilged and all hands saved.
1931: Revolution leader and former mayor of Havana Miguel Mariano Gomez arrived from Cuba. He reported that Cuba was quiet, but the people want a president other than the one in office and will remain rebellious until a change occurs. Gomez left by train for New York.
1953: The Florida State Board of Conservation reported that 11,463,661 pounds of shrimp were caught in the Tortugas beds in 1952. This was a substantial decrease from the 19,246,367 pounds caught in 1951.