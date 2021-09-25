1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Fine steady breezes. We are now getting on to a cruising ground where we shall probably fall in with Vessels engaged in unlawful traffic or, what is still more heinous employed in piratical aggressions. At 4 p.m. discovered a sail on the Larboard Beam, hauled up in chase but soon made the Stranger out to be the Gideon spoken yesterday. I now commence my allowance for a Westerly Current. At 5:30 a.m. discovered two sail on the Starboard Bow, cleared for action, made all sail in chase and at 8 came up with and spoke the English Ship Martha and the Sloop Pomona, both from London bound to New South Shetland. Lat. 20.18 Long. 22.11. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 110 Gallons, Remains on board 5050 Gallons. Expend. Provisions, 68 lbs. Beef, 156 lbs. Bread,4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:15 and went to the ponds and saw one duck which would answer my call but would not come and when I tried to get round to him flew. Killed a Marsh Hen at the Flag Pond and three Tringae in the road home by the Barracks. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.42, thermometer 80.5, wind east 4, clouds 9. Finished the libel in the ship Don Juan except the formal conclusion. Colonel Oliver O’Hara brought Captain James Brown of the bark Emigrant up and I drew up a petition for the sale of wet cotton and some materials and gave it to Winer Bethel proctor for libel, to sign and file which he did first filing his libel. After dinner went to the sale. Bought a lot of DeLains. After tea went to Alexander Patterson’s with Matilda. Alexander Patterson returned my gold pen borrowed some months ago.
1894: A hurricane that had traveled the length of Cuba passed over Key West, where winds were clocked at 104 mph with slight damage.1933: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s launch Biscayne was conducting a survey of the main ship’s channel.
1934: Henry Ogden, fishing from Porter Dock at the north end of Duval Street, caught a Goliath grouper measuring 7 feet, 2 inches and weighing 485 pounds.
1934: Three officials of the Cuban government inspected the San Carlos Theater and school to determine the repairs necessary to bring the building up to standards.
1955: Gardner Cowles, president of Look Magazine, and his associate, David Salzman, bought an 182 1/2-acre tract on Cudjoe Key for $83,000.
1998: Hurricane Georges, a Category 3 hurricane, swept across Key West and the Lower Keys, causing moderate damage mostly to trees in Key West.