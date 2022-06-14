1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Friday, June 14th Commences light breezes and pleasant weather, at 1:30 Set the Square Sail, Fore Top Mast Steering Sail, Top Gallant Sail and Royal. Standing in N.W. for Sugar Key, Grampus ahead. At 2 p.m. Shortened Sail, at 3:45 made all Sail again, at 4 Sugar Key, bore S.E. By S., dist. 5 or 6 Leagues and Key Romano W. by S. 1/2 S., the Grampus ahead. Hove the large Loggerhead Turtle overboard. From 4 to 6 light winds and pleasant, at 4:15 set the Royal, at 5 set the Stay Sail. From 6 to 8 light airs, at 6 set the Square Sail and Fore Top Mast Steering Sail, at 8 coming up with the Grampus, took in all Sail, reefed Fore Top Sail and Main Sail. From 8 to 12 moderate breezes, made and took in Sail as necessary. From 12 to 4 a.m. weather the same, at 12:15 furled the Fore Top Sail, at 5 Set it again and the Fore Sail. From 4 to 8 moderate breezes and cloudy, at 4:45 let a reef out of the Fore Top Sail and set the Fore Top Gallant Sail. From 8 to 12 light airs and sultry weather, the heat per thermometer 129 degrees, the Grampus on our Larboard quarter, the N.W end of Key Romano bearing S.W dist. 5 Leagues, at 11 found bottom in 17 Fathoms water, at 11:30 5 1/2 Fathoms hard bottom, Tacked Ship to the Larboard [unreadable]. Lat. 22.33 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 32 Gallon, Remains on Board 1430 Gallons.
1923: A whale shark estimated at 45,000 pounds was brought to the city from Long Key where it was captured. The New York Aquarium removed the hide for mounting.
1943: Key West Mayor Willard M. Albury was named superintendent of public instruction for Monroe County by the school board.
1948: Joseph F. Beaver of the Society of Jesus, formerly of Key West, was ordained to the Sacred Priesthood by Most Rev. Joseph E. Ritter, Archbishop of St. Louis. Father Beaver was the first Key Wester ordained to the priesthood.
1950: The first of eight jet trainers landed at the Naval Air Station, Key West. The planes, assigned to FAWTULANT, were the first jets to be based at Key West.
1990: Governor Bob Martinez appointed Richard Roth Sheriff of Monroe County to succeed Allison Defoor, who resigned to run for lieutenant governor.