1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: It is almost impossible to find sufficient interesting matter to fill up even a few lines of Nautical Journal. While running the Trades down, everything wears a degree of sameness and as the hourly events of the Watch are inserted in the Log, it is not necessary that they should be repeated in the Journal of the Commander. I have, therefore, an excuse for the brevity of my remarks. Lat. Long. [Not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 69 1/2 Gallons, Remains on board 1649 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 45 lbs. Bread, 16 lbs. Butter, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 3 1/2 Gls. Molasses, 5 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 80, wind calm, cloudy 1 with haze. There was a heavy dew last night. Read papers. The steamer Jasper came in about 1 p.m. with General Harney on his way to Miami. Judge King came in her and brings the news of Judge Lancaster death with pneumonia. Went on board to see Smith and went to Charles Tift’s in the evening. Alexander Patterson and all the family in after tea and sat till near 9.
1885: The Key West Board of Trade, the first commercial body, was organized, with John Jay Philbrick as president.
1899: Dr. J.Y. Porter, State Health Officer, reported that during the yellow fever epidemic there had been 1,320 cases of the fever reported and 68 deaths. He estimated that the total cases may have been near 4,000, as many families treated patients at home and never called a doctor.
1923: William D. Cash, a native of the Bahamas, died at 89. He was a merchant and one of the first auto dealers in Key West. He had been president of the Chamber of Commerce, County Commissioner and mayor of Key West 1871 to 1872.
1937: President Franklin Roosevelt interrupted his Florida fishing vacation to visit the Dry Tortugas on the yacht Potomac.
1960: The U.S. Bureau of Census reported that Key West had a population of 33,956 and the county outside of Key West had 13,965 for a total of 47,921.
1963: The Gallery Lounge Tavern, Murray Singer owner, was located 224 Duval St.