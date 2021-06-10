1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52.5, thermometer 87.5, wind south 1, clouds 9. Wrote to the Solicitor of the Treasury yesterday. Paid Captain R.W. Welch $42.00 for the furniture I bought of him. Gave L.M. Shaffer $80.00 to purchase a sewing machine and send it out by way of Charleston. Answered the letter of the Solicitor of Treasury. Wrote to the Editors of the Home Journal enclosing $5.00. Wrote to Mother. Sent a box of Tamarinds to Mother by Mr. Baker of the Coast Survey. The steamer Isabel came in about 3 p.m.
1909: In hope of finding a source of fresh water, S.O. Johnson contracted to have a well dug to 1,000 feet. No fresh water was found.
1914: Samuel J. Wolf was the commander of Company I of the Florida National Guard.
1927: The Florida Legislature passed a bill that increased Monroe County Commissioners pay from $100 a month to $150.
1929: The 10th annual convention of the Florida Commercial Secretaries Association opened for a three-day meeting at the La Concha Hotel.
1952: The United States Wild Life Service’s boat Oregon was testing to see if the local waters could support a commercial tuna fishing industry. During a test near the Dry Tortugas the boat caught about 6.5 tons of “little tuna” in a short time fishing.
1954: Sally Rand, the famous fan dancer, was in trouble with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which ordered her two pieces of property in Key West sold to pay her back taxes.
1953: Capt. Manuel “Pete” Fernandez returned to his hometown to a hero’s welcome. He was the second-ranking jet ace in the Korean conflict, shooting down 14 MIGs.
1966: Buddy “BO” Owens was voted “Coach of the Year” by the Diocese of Florida. He was vote the top coach for the outstanding performance of the Mary Immaculate High School baseball team, which finished second in the state tournament.
1980: The number of Cuban refugees brought to Key West since the Mariel boatlift began on April 21 stood at 112,534.
1981: A ground-breaking ceremony was held for Wendy’s Hamburgers in Searstown Plaza.