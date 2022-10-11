1846: The Great Hurricane of 1846 struck Key West and by noon full hurricane winds were blowing with a storm surge of more than 7 feet. All buildings on the island were damaged or destroyed, and the lighthouses at Sand Key and in Key West were destroyed. This was probably the most severe hurricane to hit, but no barometer reading from Key West survived; a reading of 27.06 inches was recorded in Cuba before the storm moved north.
1878: The following officials were elected in the city elections: L.W. Bethel, mayor; William Curry, treasurer; Joseph Fagan, marshall; Peter T. Knight, clerk; William D. Albury, tax collector; and commissioner John W. Sawyer, John Mathews, Robert Gabriel, Charles Curry, James R. Curry, J.W.V.R. Plummer, George H. Curry, William B. Curry and Joseph F. Albury.
1880: The following were winners in the city election: R.J. Perry, mayor; William Richardson, clerk; Joseph Fagan, marshall; William H. Williams, tax collector; William Curry, treasurer; and commissioners Charles R. Adams, M.S. Thimon, J.J. Philbrick, A.J. Kemp, J.L. McDermoth, G.W. Maslin, G.R. Russell, W.R. Curry and W.J. Bartlum.
1881: The following were winners in the city election: E.O. Gwynn, mayor; William Richardson, clerk; Phillip Grillon, marshal; John Curry, tax collector; and commissioner Charles R. Adams, M.S. Thimor, J.P. Williams, Robert Watson, Lewis W. Pierce, D.T. Sweeney, Joseph F. Albury, William Bethel and Dr. J.V. Harris.
1909: A Category 3 hurricane, with winds more than 100 mph and rainfall of 8.12 inches in five hours, struck the island. The buildings wholly destroyed were the cigar factories of The Ruy Lopez Company; The Martinez Company; George W. Nichols & Company’ and Aurelia Torres; St. Pauls Episcopal Church; Sparks Chapel; English Wesleyan Church, Bethel A.M.E. Church; Fire Station No. 1, Wolfson’s building and Markovitz’ five and 10-cent store.