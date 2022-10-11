Today in Keys History

Sparks Chapel before (inset) and after the 1909 hurricane.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1846: The Great Hurricane of 1846 struck Key West and by noon full hurricane winds were blowing with a storm surge of more than 7 feet. All buildings on the island were damaged or destroyed, and the lighthouses at Sand Key and in Key West were destroyed. This was probably the most severe hurricane to hit, but no barometer reading from Key West survived; a reading of 27.06 inches was recorded in Cuba before the storm moved north.

1878: The following officials were elected in the city elections: L.W. Bethel, mayor; William Curry, treasurer; Joseph Fagan, marshall; Peter T. Knight, clerk; William D. Albury, tax collector; and commissioner John W. Sawyer, John Mathews, Robert Gabriel, Charles Curry, James R. Curry, J.W.V.R. Plummer, George H. Curry, William B. Curry and Joseph F. Albury.