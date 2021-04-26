1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:35 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 87, wind east southeast 4, clouds 2. The steamer Vanderbilt got off at 7:30 a.m. her regular day for sailing. Read papers. The steamer Corwin sailed for New York about 5 p.m.
1942: The USS Sturtevant (DD 240), leaving Key West via the Northwest Channel, strayed into the U.S. Navy’s minefield and was sunk with a loss of 17 men.
1974: Markers were installed designating the highway from Key West to Florida City the Harry S Truman Overseas Highway.
1980: More than 1,000 Cuban refugees arrived in Key West pushing the week’s total to around 2,500. Hundreds of other boats ignored government warnings, high winds and seas to cross to Cuba for more refugees.
1980: U.S. Customs Service begins seizing boats returning from Cuba for landing illegal aliens in the United States.
1982: The Monroe County Commission passed, by unanimous vote, a resolution calling for an immediate end the U.S. Border Patrol’s roadblock at Florida City.