1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, March 14th Moderate breezes and pleasant, the Berry Islands still in sight. At 9:30 a.m. struck soundings on the Great Bahama Bank, and gradually shoaled our Water to 2 2/4 Fathoms, canted the Vessel by the Head by removing the Shot and other heavy articles forward. Lat. 25.32 N. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on board 4250 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 70 lbs. Beef, 28 lbs. Flour, 17 lbs. Raisins, 3 3/4 Gls. Spirits.
1838: Tomas Sachetti was elected mayor of Key West. He was the candidate of a group of merchants opposed to occupational licenses that former Mayor William Whitehead had passed to pay the city expenses.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: When I woke at 4:30 it was raining slightly and I lay till near 6. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 73, clouds 8. Read papers and Knickerbocker magazine. The divers came down from the ship Isaac Allerton and say there is a great deal of cargo on her yet. They got the two capitals and other things.
1934: Lou Gehrig, the New York Yankee’s first baseman, was spending a few days fishing with his wife at the Long Key Fishing Camp.
1948: The County Home on Stock Island was opened and the 18 occupants of the old home, on Poorhouse Lane, were moved to the new facility.
1950: Igor Sikorsky, famed aviator and plane manufacturer, arrived at the La Concha Hotel for a short vacation.
1957: Retired Fleet Adm. William F. (Bull) Halsey arrived at the Naval Station aboard the private yacht Intrepid.
1964: Former President Harry S Truman and wife Bess arrived at Indies House, on Duck Key, to start a three-week vacation.
1978: William E.P. Roberts Jr. was hired as the first Monroe County Administrator. The appointment was effective on April 1 with a four-year contract with a salary of $30,000 per year.
1993: The 147-foot freighter Miss Beholding was aground on the West Sambo reef. The captain, fearing the ship was sinking during the winter storm March 13, had run aground for safety.