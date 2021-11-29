1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Pleasant Trade Winds. Crew variously employed. Lat. 13.77 Long. 57.71. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 69 Gallons, Remains on board 1719 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 17 lbs. Beef, 80 lbs. Bread, 16 lbs. Raisins, 3 1/2 Gls. Rice, 4 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 79.5, wind south by west 2, clouds 3. Annie had considerable fever last night from a cold she has taken gave Aconite and her mother made her a flannel jacket and put it on next to her skin. The Judge read the decree in the case of the bark Emigrant giving $13,863.26. There was no other case ready and court adjourned. Latter part of the day was calm and hot.
1887: The Spanish language newspaper El Yara began publication.
1897: Extremely high tides on Key Largo destroyed thousands of tomato plants and other winter vegetables on the Upper Keys.
1937: The former U.S. Biological Station, at the east end of Flagler Avenue, was sold to Julian Marks, who renamed the property Casa Roma.
1942: Comm. D.L. Conley relieved Capt. J.H. McKay as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1962: Honduran President Dr. Ramon Villeda Morrales arrived at the Naval Air Station for a brief stop en route to Washington, D.C.