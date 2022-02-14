1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.63, thermometer 71.5, wind northeast 4, clouds 7. Read papers. After tea to Alexander Patterson’s with Matilda.
1884: E.O. Gwynn, a native of the Bahamas, died. He was one of the early cigar makers in Key West. He served as mayor of Key West in 1864-65, 1866-1867, 1874-75 and 1881-82.
1885: The 1885 Florida State Census showed the largest employer in Key West was in the cigar industry, which had 2,035 workers.
1944: Dr. William R. Warren, 67, died of a sudden heart attack. He was one of the leading physicians of the city and had served as vice president of the First National Bank.
1955: The Rev. Walter Edwin Dakin, 97, retired Episcopal minister, died in St. Louis. He was the grandfather of playwright Tennessee Williams. He had spent the winter in Key West with his grandson for many years.
1969: Ranger Jim Markette, in charge of the Fort Jefferson National Monument, spent some of his spare time fishing and made some remarkable catches. His most memorable was the largest Goliath groupe every recorded. Using a rope with an 8-pound fish for bait and a small tractor, he was able to land a Goliath grouper that weighed more than 850 pounds.
1975: The former Naval Station was dedicated as the Harry Truman Annex of the Naval Air Station. Former State Sen. John Spottswood was the main speaker.
1986: Edwin L. Castro was named Key West Fire Chief.
1998: A 255-passenger ferry, the Curry Princess, began running from Key West Bight to the Casa Marina Resort, aiming to relieve some of the auto congestion in Old Town.