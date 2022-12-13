1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and read a few detached portions of Paul Clifford. Walked up to the courthouse and sat with the Judge for some time. After tea played a few games of whist, went to bed at ten. Wind east, weather pleasant.

1847: Philip J. Fontaine was elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1840 to 1841 and 1842 to 1844.