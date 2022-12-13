1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and read a few detached portions of Paul Clifford. Walked up to the courthouse and sat with the Judge for some time. After tea played a few games of whist, went to bed at ten. Wind east, weather pleasant.
1847: Philip J. Fontaine was elected mayor of Key West. He also served as mayor from 1840 to 1841 and 1842 to 1844.
1934: The Federal Emergence Recovery Office announced the internationally known poet and writer Robert Frost would spend the winter in Key West.
1954: TV star Ed Sullivan and his wife were guests at the Casa Marina Hotel.
1981: The Fisherman’s Cafe on Caroline Street, long a favorite subject of the artists of Key West, was saved and moved to Mallory Square, where it stands today.
1985: The Key West Board of Realtors celebrated its 25th anniversary at its annual installation and awards dinner at the Casa Marina. Special awards were given to quarter of century members Edward B. Knight and Grace L. Langley.
1989: The Fish and Wildlife Service reopened the public comment period on the proposal to list the Lower Keys Rabbit as an endangered species.
1992: Florida State football player Corey Sawyer was named to The Associated Press All-American team. Sawyer was a former Key West High star player.