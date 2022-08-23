1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, August 23 Pleasant Southerly Breezes, standing to the Eastward. At Day Light spoke the American Schooner Juno from Boston for New Orleans. Lat. 29.55 N. Long. 66.27 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4542 Gallons.
1904: Robert Gabriel was elected president of the Roosevelt and Fairbanks Republican Club.
1906: George Bowne Patterson was the postmaster. The other employees of the post office were: Harry C. Cantwell, assistant postmaster; Carrie E. Watson, registry clerk; A.H. Smith, mailing clerk; James D. Roberts jr., mailing clerk; L.E. Blackwell, mailing clerk; Marie L. Cappick, stamp clerk; Angela Hayman, general delivery clerk; William S. Kuckhahn, carrier; Nace McGee, carrier; Benjamin D. Jenks, carrier, Ira B. Michael, carrier and Primo F. Sola, substitute carrier.
1933: Emergency Relief Council worker’s pay was increased from 18 cents an hour to 30 cents per hour.
1938: Sammy Manning, pianist and composer, wrote a symphonic march titled “Key West.”
1967: Key West Towers, Key West’s largest apartment complex, was completed after three years of planning and 18 months of construction. The three-building complex on South Roosevelt across from Smathers Beach had a third of the 201 units rented.
1970: Monroe County Commission took their first look at the new County Master Plan. The comprehensive plan, a 201-page document prepared by Milo Smith and Associates of Tampa, would be used by the commission as a steering device for at least the next six years.