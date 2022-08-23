Today in Keys History

The Key West Towers complex was completed in 1967.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, August 23 Pleasant Southerly Breezes, standing to the Eastward. At Day Light spoke the American Schooner Juno from Boston for New Orleans. Lat. 29.55 N. Long. 66.27 W. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4542 Gallons.

1904: Robert Gabriel was elected president of the Roosevelt and Fairbanks Republican Club.