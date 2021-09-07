1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light winds and pleasant. At Sunset my reckoning informs me we are near the Island of Madeira but owing to the haziness of the Weather we are unable to see it. I, however, intend standing on. At 1 p.m. made the Island from the Deck bearing South, and at 3 Hove Too for Day Light. Latter part pleasant under all Sail Standing along the North side of the island. Punished Wm. Preece at Gangway (6 Lashes) for insolence. Lat. “Madeira” Long. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 103 Gallons, Remains on board 2636 Gallons. Expenditure Provisions, 156 lbs. Bread, 14 lbs. Butter, 4 gls. Whiskey, 37 gls. Molasses, 3 1/2 gls. Rice. Broached one Cask of Water.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked on the beach, bad walking as the sand has nor filled up over the rocks yet. Returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 84.5, wind north northeast 4, clouds 7. P.m. took a nap. Weather looks bad.
1878: A hurricane that claimed hundreds of lives in Cuban and Haiti passed over the Middle Keys on a due-north course that passed over the Everglades.1893: Jefferson B. Browne was appointed Collector of Custom for the Port of Key West.
1917: Juan Farto, proprietor of the Victoria restaurant, purchased the property at the corner of Duval and Greene streets. The purchase price was $7,800.
1976: The following were election winners: Joe Allen, state representative; Billy Freeman, supervisor of elections; Don Schloesser, county commissioner; Jerry Hernandez Jr., county commissioner; Jeff D. Gautier, state attorney; E.H. Walker, school board; Lester A. Garringer Jr., judge; John Keane, public defender and Ellie Cameron, mosquito control.
1982: Joe Allen was re-elected to a fourth term as state representative, as he easily won the Democratic primary and had no opponent in the general election. Circuit Court Judge Helio Gomez was re-elected. All other candidates faced runoff or general election opponents.
1983: Jennie Bethel Deboer died at 97. She grew up at the Key West Lighthouse, where her father, William Bethel, was the keeper for 25 years. During World War I, she served in the U.S. Navy as a Yeomanette. After the war, she worked for The Key West Citizen for 35 years.