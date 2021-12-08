1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, Dec. 8. A continuance of steady Trade Winds, a strange Sail in sight from the Mast Head ahead which we are gaining on fast. At Sun Set we were nearly abreast of Cape Tiberon and within speaking distance of the strange sail which proved to be the English Brig Merander, 36 days from Greenock bound to New Orleans in ballast. Latter part squally. Lat. 18.02 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 3. Expenditure of Water 82 Gallons, Remains on Board 1019 1/2 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 18 lbs. Flour, 26 lbs. Bread, 68 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 3 1/2 Gls. Vinegar. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 72, wind north 3, clouds 10. The Baby had considerable fever last night and gave her several dozes of Aconite which reduced the fever, but her eyes are inflamed for which she will take Bell. Went into court about 11 and in settling some questions about the divisions in the ship Don Juan case wrote up the exceptions in the appraisement on the ship Isaac Allerton which the Judge sustained and said that he will order the salvage to be paid in kind on the goods in store. We then took up the case of the ship Lady Arbella and were occupied until candlelight except for a recess of about one hour for dinner. Paid Hiram Benner $314.04 being the balance due him on account. Paid William H. Wall and Company $150.00 loaned me at different times and $25.00 for a bill of exchange sent by William Welsh, Lizzie’s father. It was sent from New York. Weather cool all with a north wind. Lucia better.
1941: Florida Highway Patrolman Paul Daniels, a Key West native, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Dade County, was buried in the Key West City Cemetery.