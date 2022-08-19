1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, August 19th Light breezes from the Eastward. Tacking to Windward. At Day Light spoke the American Ship Washington, West Master, from New York to New Orleans. Lat. 27.49 N. Long. 72.51 W. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 86 Gallons, Remains on Board 4887 Gallons.
1900: Members of the bar of Monroe County met in the U.S. Courtroom for the purpose of organizing a bar association. Judge L.W. Bethel was elected permanent chairman and Julius Otto secretary. Messrs. W. Hunt Harris and Julius Otto were appointed a committee to draw up the constitution and by-laws of the association.
1917:John Lowe Jr. died in Key West at 84. He came to Key West from the Bahamas when he was 15 years old and worked for William Curry. He started his own business and became the leading sponge dealer in Key West. His home, at 620 Southard St., is one of the architectural treasures of Key West.
1932: Governor-elect Dave Sholtz arrived in Key West to inspect the Florida National Guard, which was encamped on the Army Grounds near Fort Zachary Taylor. He had the highest praise for the regimental band under the director of Caesar LaMonaca.
1934: At the initial meeting of the Advisory Park and Beautification Board, Mr. J.G. Curtis spoke of the possibilities of the establishment of a botanical garden in Key West.
1952: The official population of Key West was set at 26,433, which did not include the estimated 12,000 U.S. Navy personnel and dependents.