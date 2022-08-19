Today in Keys History

John Lowe’s home at 620 Southard St.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Monday, August 19th Light breezes from the Eastward. Tacking to Windward. At Day Light spoke the American Ship Washington, West Master, from New York to New Orleans. Lat. 27.49 N. Long. 72.51 W. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 86 Gallons, Remains on Board 4887 Gallons.

1900: Members of the bar of Monroe County met in the U.S. Courtroom for the purpose of organizing a bar association. Judge L.W. Bethel was elected permanent chairman and Julius Otto secretary. Messrs. W. Hunt Harris and Julius Otto were appointed a committee to draw up the constitution and by-laws of the association.