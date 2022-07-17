1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, July 17th No important event this day, working to Windward, the Bandara in Tow. Lat. 23.11 N. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3502.
1886: Jefferson B. Browne was named Postmaster of Key West.
1945: Mayor Willard M. Albury tendered his resignation as mayor to the City Council, which elected John Carbonnel Jr. to fill the unexpired term that ended in November.
1953: Because of pressure from the U.S. Navy, the City of Key West outlawed B-girls, who preyed on young sailors. The notorious Mardi Gras Night Club at 92 Duval St. was a repeat violator of the ordinance.
1954: Paul Mesa retired from the City Electric System after 46 years. When he stated work, the electric company was owned by Stone and Webster and had only 400 customers.
1975: Anthony Quinn and playwright Tennessee Williams met in Key West about the revival of William’s play “The Red Devil Battery Sign.”
1982: Wilhelmina G. Harvey, the first woman elected to the Monroe County Commission, was chosen to be in the Florida’s Women’s Hall of Fame.
1986: The Monroe County Library Board presented Betty Bruce with a special award for her work in establishing the Local and State History Collection in the library. She worked in the library for 20 years before retiring in 1985.