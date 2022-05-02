1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, May 2nd [Tampico, cont’d.] from the Bar, the Second 2 miles. The Public Authorities at Tampico as well as at Vera Cruz have been extremely civil to us and appear desirous of propitiating the good opinion of Strangers particularly Americans. On the South Point at the entrance of the River Tampico are placed two Guns. The Governors of both the Provinces of New Santander and Tampico being present. I proposed Saluting them which Salute they returned, gun for gun, apologizing however for not hoisting their Colours as they had none to display. About 11 or 12 miles E.S.E. from the Mouth of Tampico River is a Fishing Bank where any quantities of excellent Fish can be caught, it is easy to be found as it is the only hard bottom in the neighbourhood, on the Bank there is from 17 to 21 Fathoms Water, bottom Rock, Land, Gravel and Shells, the bottom elsewhere is Mud on which the Fish will not bite, this Bank is narrow and a vessel lying Too will soon drift off of it unless She anchors.
1898: Stephen Crane arrived in Key West as a reporter for the New York World.
1904: The Key West Board of Alderman passed an ordinance making it unlawful “to spit, throw hulls or other litter on the streets or in public buildings.”
1944: The Democratic Primary, which was the de facto election for the county offices, was held. The winners were: Bernie Papy, state representative; Berlin Sawyer, sheriff; Howard Wilson, tax collector; Harry Dongo, clerk of criminal court; Dr. F.S. Carbonell, school board; E.C. Gomez , county commission; Frank Bentley, county commission; Clarence Higgs, county commission; Maxio Valdez, county commission and Harry Harris, county commission.
1946: Gulf Oil Company began construction of a distribution center on the water at the north end of Duval Street.
1950: Bernie C. Papy was re-elected state representative by a majority of 624 votes.
1955: Key West resident Tennessee Williams was given the Pulitzer Prize for his Broadway hit “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”