Today in Keys HIstory

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, June 16th Having returned to the Schooner from my Expedition after the Pirates an account of which Herewith Subjoined I immediately commenced arming and fitting out the large Prize Schooner intending to go again in quest of the three other Vessels of which I have gained some indistinct intelligence. At Day Light being off Key Frances and knowing that the Pirates sometimes anchor inside of this Island, I sent one of the Schooners and Gig in to examine the harbour but they saw nothing. I have the honour to report that on the 25th ult., being on my passage to Salt Key in pursuit of the Piratical Schooners which robbed the four American Vessels at that Island, I fell in with the U. S. Schooner Grampus, Lt. Commander Gregory, on his return to Havanna. This Officer informed me that he had ascertained the retreat of the Pirates but did not deem his force of sufficient strength to cope with them, and proposed a co-operation of the forces of the two Vessels; that proposal I accepted, and Lt. Commander Gregory immediately departed with about 90 men in pursuit. He was absent from the Vessel 7 days but (as you will observe by his report to me herewith enclosed) [not found in Log Book] he was not so fortunate as to come in contact with these outrageous depredators. Having on the 7th inst. Boarded a French Brig, from the Commander of which we received intelligence that he had been robbed three days before off Sugar Key, we immediately made all Sail to Windward, and on the 11th left the Schooners in command of Lt. Commander Gregory, and proceeded with all our boats in pursuit, and that very evening.
1893: Judge Angel Delono died. He was born in Santiago de Cuba on Dec. 16, 1824. He came to Key West in 1878 and served as Justice of the Peace and Monroe County Judge.
1909: R.G. Ross completed rebuilding the jetty in the Northwest Channel.
1914: Dr. J.G. Campbell, Surgeon Dentist, was located in the Campbell Building at 617 Fleming St., telephone 389. His specialties were gold crowns, bridges and plate work.
1966: Monroe County Mayor Gerald Saunders and Key West Mayor Kermit Lewin cut the ribbon to open the new showroom for K-T Motors on Eaton Street.