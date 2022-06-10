1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Monday, June 10. Light airs and pleasant, standing to the Southward being on the Bank. At Sun Set deeming it imprudent to Run in the Night on the Bank came Too, and at Day Light weighed and Stood off the Bank into the Channel passed to the Eastward of Ginger Key about 3 miles. Lat. 22.42 N. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 93 Gallons, Remains on Board 1618 Gallons.
1909: In hope of finding a source of fresh water, S.O. Johnson contracted to have a well dug to 1,000 feet. No fresh water was found.
1914: Samuel J. Wolf was the commander of Company I of the Florida National Guard.
1927: The Florida Legislature passed a bill that increased Monroe County Commissioner’s pay from $100 a month to $150.
1929: The 10th annual convention of the Florida Commercial Secretaries Association opened for a three-day meeting at the La Concha Hotel.
1952: The U.S. Wildlife service’s boat Oregon was testing to see if the local waters could support a commercial tuna fishing industry. During a test near the Dry Tortugas, the boat caught about six and a half tons of “little tuna” in a short time fishing.
1954: Sally Rand, the famous fan dancer, was in trouble with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, which ordered her two pieces of property in Key West sold to pay her back taxes.
1953: Captain Manuel “Pete” Fernandez returned to his hometown to a hero’s welcome. He was the second-ranking jet ace in the Korean War, shooting down 14 MiGs.
1966: Buddy “BO” Owens was voted Coach of the Year by the Diocese of Florida. He was voted the top coach for the outstanding performance of the Mary Immaculate High School baseball team, which finished second in the state tournament.
1980: The number of Cuban refugees brought to Key West, since the Mariel boatlift began on April 21, stood at 112,534.
1981: A ground-breaking ceremony was held for Wendy’s Hamburgers in Searstown Plaza.